Stoughton Health will slowly resume patient procedures postponed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, due to increased screening and COVD-19 testing capabilities.
“The postponement of these procedures and non-urgent surgeries was taken with the health and safety of patients and staff in mind,” a Friday, April 24, Stoughton Health news release states. “That same patient focus is exactly why Stoughton Health is now making plans to safely increase the access to vital services.”
Requirements for social distancing, self-monitoring and personal protective equipment conservation remain in place, and are not expected to change in the coming days. People should still call ahead to their doctors if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“While the COVID-19 response will continue, we have the ability to safely address more of our patients’ health care needs than we did a few weeks ago, and that is a positive development,” read the release. “Postponements cannot continue indefinitely for most patients, and the urgency or necessity of procedures require that we move to accommodate patient needs to avoid complications and improve their quality of life.”