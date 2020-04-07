As visitors drive through Main Street, a Stoughton mural hangs over the Yahara River, depicting the city’s history.
The mural was painted in 1997. And 23 years later, a heritage plaque has been placed near the senior center to remind walkers of its history.
The mural depicts soft colors, running water and Stoughton’s Norwegian Dancers. Artist Mel Butor painted Luke and Elza Stoughton looking forward to the future, and their children looking back on the achievements of the past, representing 150 years of Stoughton’s history.
In addition to Butor and the orchestrators of the mural,including Jean Reek, who proposed the idea; Lazzaro, Richard Albright, assistant director; Alan Zelm, associate director; Lois Pieper, historical researcher; Butor — locals and businesses helped make the mural possible through donations.
More than 20 years ago, Reek, the founder of the Stoughton Norweigian Dancers, proposed the idea for the mural. One year later, Stoughton raised $58,000 to create a piece of art that would depict the history, culture and traditions that collectively made Stoughton a unique community, according to the mural description.
The structure for the mural was donated by a local business and organizers applied for a $7,000 grant from the Dane County Cultural Fairs Commission. Special paint was imported from Germany in order for the colors not to fade.
For more history on the Stoughton Historical Mural, visit the Stoughton Public Library.