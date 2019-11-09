The third largest food drive for the City of Stoughton Food Pantry is gearing up.
On the week of Nov. 9, Girl Scouts of Stoughton, from kindergarten to seniors in high school, will be dropping off door hangers on houses within the Stoughton city limits.
The hangers are asking people to fill a paper bag of nonperishable donations for the food pantry.
On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 16, the girls scouts will be picking up the grocery bags.
The food pantry asks for nonperishable donations such as canned food, boxed goods and personal essentials like toothbrush, toothpaste and shampoo.
Last year, the food drive brought in roughly 2,000 pounds of food, Mike Heger of the food pantry said.
If homes do not receive a door hanger, people can donate to the food pantry during regular business hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Thursday and 9-11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.
For information, contact Badgerland Council at 276-8500.