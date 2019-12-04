At the Chorus Public House Winter Market this year. visitors can see a new set of entrepreneurial.
Participants of Stoughton’s Girl-2-Girl after school program will have a booth selling hand crafted goods to raise money for their program starting 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St.
Every Monday, members of G2G gather at the United Methodist Church across the street from Stoughton High School and talk through real life conflicts. There, they discuss relationships, problems at school and have crafting and cooking activities.
The weekly meetings are meant to “build strength, confidence, honesty and service by creating a close knit community where girls can discover and celebrate their true selves,” according to the Eyes of Hope website, which organizes the program.
At the Winter Market, students plan to sell soap, journals, paper-crafted gift card holders, dolls, and dish towels, all created during their sessions.
“Crafting together is a time to talk, listen to music, and hear what is on everyone’s minds. The conversations range from deep to silly with ease and joy,” Laura Roeven organizer of G2G wrote to the Hub in an email.
All items sold will support the organization as well contribute to an annual fund given to an international nonprofit organization chosen by participants of G2Gs.
Roeven said she hopes being at the Winter Market helps the girls can connect with the Stoughton community and encourage others to start youth programs, because many ages can benefit from mentoring groups.
“Everyone needs a place to explore ideas, be listened to and appreciated,” she said.