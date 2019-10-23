Gina Chavez didn’t set out to become a professional singer, songwriter and bandleader.
Active in one of the country’s biggest music scenes in Austin, Texas, she was happy performing her original songs, and success “just sort of happened,” Chavez told the Courier Hub in a telephone interview from a tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I definitely did not have any great ambition in music,” she said. “I just fell into it. It’s been very organic.”
Now she’s a 12-time Austin Music Award winner, including the 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year and the 2015 Musician of the Year.
Chavez and her five-piece band will make their first appearance at the Stoughton Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They’ll perform her bilingual songs, composed with Latin rhythms and delivered with American soul, including tunes from her latest EP, “Lightbeam.”
She released the five-song recording in September 2018. It reflects on a 13-year relationship with her wife, Jodi Granado, whom she met while enrolled as a 24-year-old at the University of Texas-Austin.
Chavez was raised by her Mexican-American father and Irish-Catholic mother in Austin. It wasn’t a particularly musical family, she said, and she didn’t develop a big love for singing until she joined the choir in middle school.
“I spent a few years in choir and found out pretty quickly that I could sing and I loved it,” she recalled. “I had really great public school teachers. We did show choir along with all kinds of stuff, and I learned a ton.”
Later she learned a few guitar chords, began writing songs during her first year of college and performed them in coffee shops around Austin, Chavez said.
“I began dating this guy who was in incredible guitar player and songwriter and singer, and although he didn’t really teach me anything — we didn’t sit down and go over it one-on-one — I kept watching him, and he set a really high bar for me,” she explained. “So then I started writing songs and eventually I just fell into it.”
Chavez said more and more people would come out to hear her perform in small venues, until the coffee shops were packed with 50 or 60 people. Eventually, they started asking when she would record her music. At the same time, other musicians began asking about performing with her.
“We had like a drummer and mandolin player and no bass player,” she remembered with a laugh. “I just didn’t know anything, you know?
“We played a show with another band, and the bass player comes over and says, ‘Hey, you need a bass player?’
“I was like, sure, and he’s been playing with us for nine years. It’s all been very organic.”
Chavez released her first studio album in 2007, a collection of songs recorded live in concert in 2014, and a second studio album, “Up.Rooted,” in 2016. It was voted Austin Album of the Year, and by then Chavez was garnering national recognition for her remarkable voice, insightful songs and upbeat, engaging performances.
She and her band performed a set on National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk Concerts in 2015 that was also a big hit.
Chavez reflected that most of her success has come relatively easily, simply by “going with the flow.” But along with that success, her career has become “harder and scarier when you have goals,” she said.
“It’s like you find out that yes, people like you, but if you’re not your own No. 1 fan, no one else is going to be, every day, day in and day out,” she observed.
“That’s been kind of the hard part for me because it all was so organic and sort of like, whatever happens is OK. Now I’m realizing that if I really want to get somewhere, I’ve got to actually like get behind the wheel and fill up the gas tank and go.”