The U.S. never had real “kingdoms,” but during an event on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the VFW, you wouldn’t know it.
The Society for Creative Anachronism’s Kingdom of Northshield will host a heroes-and-villains themed “Wacky Garb Ball,” as well as other activities, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at the VFW, 200 Veteran Road.
Admission to the Wacky Garb Ball is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-17 and is free for children under 5.
Before the start of the ball at 7 p.m., there will be dance classes held throughout the day and a judged “wacky garb” fashion show. There will be a room hosting period-appropriate games and an arts and sciences display. Bardic activities will also be held along with a “dessert revel” potluck.
The SCA is an international organization of history enthusiasts who research and re-create pre-seventeenth century skills, arts and culture. Members dress in clothing representative of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance while hosting events such as feasts, dances, educational classes and workshops.
There are over 30,000 SCA members worldwide, divided up into 20 regions known as “kingdoms.” The Kingdom of Northshield includes members from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in addition to Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.
Kingdoms are further broken down into smaller regional territories. Stoughton belongs to the Barony of Jararvellir, which also includes Verona, Madison, Sun Prairie, Mount Horeb, Cross Plains, Oregon and over 85 other Wisconsin communities.
For information, call (715)-760-0603 or visit northshield.org.