The weekly Gazebo Musikk event is still expected to start this summer, though the start date is still unknown.
Festival organizer Tom Zeek told the Hub performances were expected to start once the county moved into Phase 3 of the Forward Dane reopening plan, but now that cases are on the rise, that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Some new rules have been established, however. For instance, the event will no longer be at the gazebo near the fire station, but has been moved to Mandt Park to accommodate social distancing. Pre-registration will also be required.
Zeek said Gazebo Musikk is in need of volunteers, and if people are interested they can call 669-6346.