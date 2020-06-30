The weekly Gazebo Musikk event is searching for volunteers.
Festival organizer Tom Zeek told the Hub that the event has some new rules and volunteers are greatly appreciated. For instance, the event will no longer be at the gazebo near the fire station, but has been moved to Mandt Park to accommodate social distancing. Pre-registration will also be required.
The event is having a soft opening on Thursday, July 9, with a limited number of people.
Zeek said if people are interested in volunteering they can call 669-6346.