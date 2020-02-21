A Stoughton High School freshman could participate on the school’s track team this spring and you can help make it happen.
Viking Brew Pub, 211 E. Main St. is hosting a Paul’s Party cheese raffle to raise funds to purchase a track racing wheelchair and throwing stand for ninth grade student Ella Phillips from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.
Kathie Natzke, one of the raffle organizers and co founder of Paul’s Party, said the first paddle will be sold at 2 p.m., with the first round of drawings at 2:10 p.m. The raffle will be held in rounds with a round scheduled every 10 to 15 minutes. Paddles cost
$2 each with a few larger rounds thrown in for fun and more prizes.
Ella’s family seems grateful for the community support and for the opportunity for Ella to
participate in track with her friends.
“This is something she wouldn’t have been able to do without the financial support and encouragement from organizers of Paul’s Party and from his family and friends,” Lynn Phillips, Ella’s mom said.
Ella, born with brain lung thyroid syndrome and as a result of her disability, uses a walker.
“The walker isn’t allowed on the track,” Kathie said. “When Ella was told about the opportunity to try a racing wheelchair she was thrilled and excited to compete on the high school’s track team.”
When she was in middle school, Ella used a race runner on the track, which is a combination of bike and walker.
“The problem with the race runner is that it isn’t legal for competition under WIAA rules,” said Natzke. “Now that Ella is in high school, she wants to compete on Stoughton’s track team.”
These adaptations, while they don’t allow for a wheelchair athlete to compete in the same race as their able-bodied teammates, they do allow for both wheelchair athletes and traditional athletes to be on the same team.
“This is a big deal,” Kathie said, whose son Paul participated on the Verona High School track team. “Young people who use wheelchairs spend a lot of time in school away from their peers, so giving a disabled athlete the opportunity to join their peers on a team is empowering for the wheelchair athlete, their teammates and even the community.”
If you can’t attend the cheese raffle but want to contribute, you can donate via PayPal at paulspartyinc@gmail.com. If you prefer, you can write a check to Paul’s Party, and send it to Fitchburg’s Oak Bank, 5951 McKee Road #100.