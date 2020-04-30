The Stoughton Farmers’ Market on Friday mornings is still happening in person.
The market is open 7-1 p.m. Fridays, May 29, through October 30.
David Woodcock, market manager said although farmers’ markets are deemed an essential business, the market will not open until the order has been rescinded. Traditionally, the Friday market opens the first week in May but this year it has been bumped to May 29.
“It breaks my heart that our vendors are going to have some things ready earlier,” Woodcock said. “But for our communities sake and our customers we decided to wait.”
Organizers and vendors will abide by safety precautions such as masks, extra hand sanitizer and social distancing, Woodcock said.