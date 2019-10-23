The Free Health Clinic’s expansion this year comes with a cost, and its organizers are looking for help.
A 1950s-themed fundraiser for the nonprofit medical provider is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Banushi’s Bar and Grill in Stoughton, 800 Nygaard St.
Guests are encouraged to dress for the “Shake, Rattle and Roll for Healthcare” theme. The event will offer live music from the Bad Habit Band, raffles, silent auction items, gourmet burger bar, root beer bar and costume contest. Tickets are $50 per person.
The money will help pay for renovations and the monthly condo fees of the new space at 1520 Vernon St., which the FHC board plans to open before the end of 2020. With triple the space of the existing 800 square foot house on Ridge Street, its organizers hope to offer more services to uninsured adults in the Stoughton area.
The fundraiser at BBG’s begins with a cocktail hour, and the gourmet burger bar starts at 6:15 p.m. Music begins at 7:30. Tickets should be purchased at stoughtonfreehealthclinic.org by Monday, Oct. 28. If that deadline is missed, participants are encouraged to contact FHC directly to check ticket availability.
The clinic, which opened in 2008 as Shalom, provides services to eight communities, with more than 49,000 combined residents from Stoughton, Evansville, Oregon, McFarland, Brooklyn, Cambridge, Deerfield, Albion and Cottage Grove.
Patients can get physical examinations, diagnostic and screening tests, referrals, nutritional counseling, lab work, X-rays, blood pressure readings and reduced rates on prescriptions.
Board members are looking to expand when the new clinic opens to add such services as dental work for preschool-aged children, reproductive health care for women and more mental health services.
Adults who live in Stoughton or the surrounding communities who have either no health insurance or are underinsured are eligible for services.
For information, visit stoughtonfreehealthclinic.org.