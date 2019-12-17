As temperatures drop and the holidays approach, the Stoughton Clothing Center is open to families.
There are no requirements to be a client, though it is meant for families who are economically disadvantaged.
The center is open 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1525 N. Van Buren St., but will be closed Christmas Day and Jan. 1.
People can walk through the center, which has clothes ranging from infant to XXL sizes, and fill one bag per person who lives in the household. If people can’t make the scheduled open hours, email director Laura Logan at lauraclothingcenter@yahoo.com to make an appointment.
Clients should use the door by the garage to enter. The center is always accepting donations.