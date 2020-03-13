sto-03052020-nws-com-landmarkscholarship

Back Row: Dylan Horstmeyer-Marshall, Hunter Huschitt-Monroe, Simon Shelley-Deerfield, Karigan Hunter-Markesan, Katherine Eugster-Stoughton Front Row: Aleya Stibbe-Richland Center, Ashlyn Sarbacker-Edgerton, Emma McNally-Milton, Molly Olstad-Stoughton, Annika Bernstein-Brodhead

 Donald Schlising

Stoughton graduates Katherine Eugster, Molly Olstad, Simon Shelley and Ashlyn Sarbacker received Landmark Services Cooperative scholarships.

Katherine Eugster, parents Joe and Carol Eugster of Stoughton, was recently awarded a scholarship from Landmark Services Cooperative. Katherine will be attending University of Wisconsin-Madison studying agricultural business with a minor in Spanish and environmental studies.

Molly Olstad, parents Eric and Angie Olstad of Stoughton, will be attending UW-Madison to study dairy science after graduation from Stoughton High School.

Ashlyn Sarbacker, parents David and Candace Sarbacker of Edgerton, will be attending UW-Platteville to study dairy science and minor in agribusiness after graduation from Stoughton High School.

Simon Shelley, parents Kevin Shelley and Sandra Whitney of Deerfield, n is currently attending UW-Madison studying biological systems engineering.

- Submitted by the Landmark Services Cooperative