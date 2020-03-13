Stoughton graduates Katherine Eugster, Molly Olstad, Simon Shelley and Ashlyn Sarbacker received Landmark Services Cooperative scholarships.
Katherine Eugster, parents Joe and Carol Eugster of Stoughton, was recently awarded a scholarship from Landmark Services Cooperative. Katherine will be attending University of Wisconsin-Madison studying agricultural business with a minor in Spanish and environmental studies.
Molly Olstad, parents Eric and Angie Olstad of Stoughton, will be attending UW-Madison to study dairy science after graduation from Stoughton High School.
Ashlyn Sarbacker, parents David and Candace Sarbacker of Edgerton, will be attending UW-Platteville to study dairy science and minor in agribusiness after graduation from Stoughton High School.
Simon Shelley, parents Kevin Shelley and Sandra Whitney of Deerfield, n is currently attending UW-Madison studying biological systems engineering.