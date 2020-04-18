The City of Stoughton Food Pantry remains open during its regular hours to serve households in the Stoughton Area School District, though it has instituted changes during the COVID-19 crisis.
In a Tuesday, April 14, pantry news release, board member Sandra Fleming said client eligibility has been changed to allow them to declare their weekly income, rather than annual.
Therefore, someone who has recently lost their job, would qualify for pantry use at this time.
Clients should call 873-8103 to make an appointment before coming to pick up food and other goods. At that time, staff will verify new and returning eligibility and take orders for preferred groceries. Clients are then instructed to call the pantry when they arrive, pull up to the door at their appointment time and stay in their vehicle.
A pantry volunteer will verify IDs through a closed window and bring the groceries out on a table. After the volunteer goes back into the building, clients can get out and load their groceries.
Clients are eligible to come in once each calendar month, as well as four times during the year for an emergency bag, which contains a limited amount of food. The monthly Senior Box program is available for seniors 60 years old and older, who are income eligible. This food is given in addition to the monthly pantry allotment.
Fleming said the pantry is practicing safety protocols for clients and volunteers, including handwashing, sanitizing, using masks and gloves, along with social distancing in and outside of the facility. Staff are also participating in weekly teleconferencing with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Community Action Coalition in order to keep up with the latest information on COVID-19. When serving clients, workers practice a no contact protocol, she said.
Fleming said the pantry voice mail is the best source of current information and will be updated as needed. She thanked all who have supported the pantry, including all the new donors.
“ We have many devoted people who are volunteering at the pantry, both now and before the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.