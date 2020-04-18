Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 59F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.