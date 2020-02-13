The Stoughton Public Library will celebrate Valentine’s Day by spreading the love to those in need with a “Food for fines” program.
From Monday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, Feb. 15, library patrons will receive $1 off of their library fines for each non-perishable food item or personal essentials item they donate, up to $20.
Donations can be made at the library’s circulation desk on the first floor.
The donations apply only to overdue fines, and not to charges for lost or damaged items.
Personal essentials items should be full-sized, unopened products. Sample sizes and hotel-sized products cannot be accepted.
All donations will benefit Stoughton food pantries and the Personal Essentials Pantry. “Food-for-fines” is made possible by an anonymous donor who will match each dollar in fines forgiven during the program.
For information, call the library at 873-6281.