When Beth Rubel was a child, she would listen to fantasy author Tamar Pierce on cassette tapes read sci-fi read aloud.
Today, she still reads Pierce’s books so she can recommend them to different age groups.
Rubel is the Stoughton Public Library’s first K-5 intern, the result of a $5,000 anonymous donation to increase library awareness and excitement for elementary age children.
Amanda Bosky, the children's librarian said the two teen interns the library has had were so successful staff wanted to see that same inertia for the younger age group.
The role of the interns is to create programs that encourage a fun learning environment.
Over the course of eight months in 2013 and 2014, the library held 22 programs for teens with a total attendance of 154. In 2017, with the two teen interns and help from adult services assistant Cynthia Schlegel, the library hosted 33 programs with 421 attendance.
In addition to holding three times as many programs, that’s a 36% increase in attendance at each program. Rubel is hoping to bring similar increases for the K-5 program.
Rubel, a Pittsburgh native, has been in the Madison area since September and started Jan. 7, at the library.
She had always thought she wanted to be a teacher or a writer. But after a couple stints in those careers, she realized books and learning is what she loved, and now she’s working on a master’s degree in library and information science.
She said the library provides behind-the-scenes work but also interaction with children.
“It's a really nice balance of a lot of different pieces that are all important and all need to happen,” Rubel said.
She will typically be at the library two days per week until August, working with Bosky on elementary age programing.
She has scheduled two programs which will debut in February: a Slime Science activity and a Dinosaur Day. Rubel is also orchestrating the new “Reading Buddies” program where children in grades K-5 are paired with older volunteers in grades 6-9 to practice reading.
Rubel said she hopes to provide programs that get children excited about learning and make the library a familiar place.
She also plans to gain experience that will allow her to better serve patrons and be an asset to the library, which she considers an invaluable public good.
Bosky said part of the reason staff chose Rubel for the position is because of her enthusiasm around programming and early education.
“Day one I was like, ‘Do you have any ideas?’ Bosky remembers asking. And she's like, ‘Here's my list of all the things I’d like to do.’”