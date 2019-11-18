Abel Contemporary Gallery featured a juxtaposition of lifelike landscapes, abstract artifacts and experimental sounds during an opening reception for three new exhibitions on Friday, Nov. 15.
Art connoisseurs marveled at Diane Washa’s series of landscapes in “Of Water, Air and Poetry,” which were all painted on-site. There were also numerous small-scale creations scattered throughout the gallery as part of a group show entitled “Small Works.”
The final exhibition was a sound installation by Adam Hutchinson titled “Quintet For The Turn (Act II),” which featured five looping turntables.