Stoughton High School theater students finished the production of Beauty and the Beast on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The musical production featured more than 50 cast members and 200 handcrafted costumes and accessories. There was a live orchestra that played familiar tunes such as “Be our Guest,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Gaston.”
Cast members included: Gabbi Unitan as Belle, Sean McGlynn as the Beast, Clove Rewey as Mrs. Potts, Sam Ross as Chip, Evan Jensen as Cogsworth, Isaiah Rowley as Lumiere, Maggie McNulty as Babette and Felicia Lawrence as Madame de la Grande Bouche.
SHS senior Jack Trotter takes on the role of Gaston, who tried to win the affection of Belle , with help from his sidekick, Lefou, played by Jack Ebner. Other named characters include Luke Soderbloom as Belle’s father Maurice and Jonathan Conour as D’Arque.
The set was created by student stage crew under the design direction of Amanda Potratz and a live orchestra was directed by Bryce Sanville. The musical direction was by Alyse Weber and choreography by Natalie Norlin.
