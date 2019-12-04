The Stoughton Festival Choir will join the Stoughton City Band to perform a variety of holiday music and carols 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. for the “Sounds of the Season” winter concert.
Under the direction of Christ Lutheran Church music director Linda Kunz, the festival choir has been rehearsing a wide selection of Christmastime favorites since October including ‘We Need a Little Christmas,’ ‘Still, Still, Still,’ ‘King of Kings,’ ‘Salvation Is Created,’ ‘Throw the Yule Log On, Uncle John,’ and ‘Believe’ (from the movie “The Polar Express”).
New selections this year include ‘Sweeter Still’ and an arrangement of ‘Sleigh Ride’ with a jazz band accompaniment.
There will also be a carol sing-along with the audience.
The Stoughton Festival Choir is a community organization that typically presents two concerts a year – in spring and at Christmas.
The Stoughton City Band is a group of music-lovers of all ages who love to get together and perform music for the community, including at the annual Syttende Mai festival. The group practices weekly in the basement of the senior center and is directed by Beth Gardner.
In lieu of tickets, free will donations will be accepted.
For information, call the Opera House at 877-4400.