Music duo Fendrick and Peck is set to perform “Songs of Wonder, Love and Hope: A Fendrick and Peck Concert” later this month.
The performance is to take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Sons of Norway — Mandt Lodge, 317 S. Page St. The duo includes Madeline Fendrick, a Stoughton native, and her husband Brian Peck.
According to the Fendrick and Peck’s website, the duo incorporates poetry into their songs, which have a folksy and alternative feel.
The duo’s music is familiar and comforting, the website stated, and is noted for its harmony, lyrics and composition. The lyrics center on rebellious messages, the website stated.
For more information, visit fendrickandpeck.com.