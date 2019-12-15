Just one hour into the Family Christmas event at the Sons of Norway Mandt-Lodge more than 100 people had already showed up for the festivities.
On Saturday, Dec. 14 volunteers organized crafts, breakfast, free pictures with Santa, bake sale and a children’s shopping center where everything was $1.
The popular Norwegian treat, rommergrot, was available by the bowl full. Families sprinkled sugar and cinnamon on top to add a little extra sweetness.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.