Santa will set up shop for Victorian Holiday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St.
The Stoughton Kiwanis Club and Stoughton High School Key Club members are inviting families with children to join in for an afternoon of fun at Santa’s Workshop, which is free for kids with adults present.
The event includes a visit and picture with Santa, live music, cookie decorating, face painting and several craft making tables.
For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club Facebook page, or contact Sharon Mason Boersma, event committee chair at 279-7613.