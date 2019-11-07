In her Chloe Ellefson book series, author Kathleen Ernst’s main character, Chloe, is born and raised in Stoughton. Ernst presented about her, tenth mystery novel, Fiddling With Fate, at the Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 26. More than 50 people were treated to a magical night in Stoughton.
Chloe’s backstory, everything that makes her unique, is rooted in Stoughton. So what could be better than letting Chloe readers explore her heritage with people who are actively working to preserve Stoughton’s history and Norwegian cultural traditions?
Author Ernst partnered with Stoughton’s Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, with help from the Stoughton Historical Society, to create this unique event.
The celebration included attendees visting the Stoughton Historical Society’s museum to hear about Stoughton’s history, Norwegian settlement, and its role in reviving the folk art of rosemaling (rose painting).
Then at Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge there was a Norwegian Hardanger embroidery demonstration by Susan Slinde and a rosemaling demonstration by Ann Nelson, and a live performance of Hardanger fiddle music by Sid Boersma and Julie Nygaard.
Both Hardanger embroidery and fiddling, along with rosemaling are woven into the heart of the book. There was a traditional Cod dinner and Norwegian desserts served by Mandt Lodge members and a richly illustrated program by Kathleen about the people, artifacts, and historic sites featured in Fiddling With Fate.