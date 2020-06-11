Patrick Eith, 28, a 2010 Stoughton High School graduate, was sworn in as one of 12 new Dane County Sheriff’s deputies on April 20.
Eith attended the police academy in Milwaukee and has been working in the Dane County Jail booking area. He is responsible for taking fingerprints and photos, working the control room station in the jail and supervising visitations.
Eith will attend the Jail Academy in September and then transition into a sheriff’s deputy working at the jail. The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred
in the past year.
“I’ve always wanted to be in law enforcement since second grade,” Eith said. “As a law enforcement officer you help people and solve problems,” he said. “I want to be the person to help solve problems and help someone on their worst day.”
Eith is a 2015 University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate. He completed a 720 hour police academy that ran from mid August 2019 to December.
At SHS, Eith was on the wrestling team for four years and ran cross country for one year.
Eith said his hobbies include fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing and running.
He also enjoys writing fiction.
After completing police and jail academies, sheriff’s deputies are first assigned to the
Dane County Jail. Eith said he’s got a chance to learn about the sheriff’s deputy position and he looks forward to his assignment in the jail.
“I’m not in a rush to find a road spot,” he said. “I think I may like the jail. I’m always optimistic about the future.”