Stoughton’s Destination Weekend saw hundreds of participants strolling through downtown to enjoy businesses, tours, rosemaling and Norwegian heritage.
Visitors were able to shop at the Wisconsin State Rosemaling Association Bazaar, browse black and white photos by Knud Knudsen at Livsreise, watch the Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers perform and collect candy with downtown trick or treating.
Destination Weekend has been an annual tradition for seven years. It is put on by the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, Stoughton Chamber of Commerce and Stoughton Norwegian Summit group.
