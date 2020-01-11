Abel is at it again.
With three new exhibitions for the month of January, Abel Contemporary Gallery at 524 E. Main St. held an opening reception on Friday, Jan. 10.
The main exhibit was Delores Fortuna’s titled, “Form and Surface, The Convergence Series.” The ceramicist, Fortuna, creates functional and sculptural stoneware and porcelain. “The series of work explores connections between minimalist glazed surfaces and wheel thrown forms,” the event descriptions states.
The second exhibit was a group exhibited titled, “Thaw” where works are inspired by snow, ice and their continuous cycling between liquid and solid.
The last exhibit is by Richard Jones titled “The spaciousness of uncertainty.” The exhibit has drawings of fried leaves, burned model buildings and planted boats floating in hanging pools.