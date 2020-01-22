Dance Dimensions, a Stoughton-based dance studio, will present its Winter Showcase from 6-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24.
The showcase, which will show off student choreography, will be held at American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St.
While the showcase is free, there will be a bake sale held during the performances to raise money for the dance students.
Dance Dimensions was founded in 2002 and provides both recreational and pre-professional classes for dancers ages 3 and up. The studio provides lessons in ballet, tap, jazz, funk, hip-hop and other forms of both classical and modern dance to students ages 3 and older.
For information, call 608-620-5299.