Easter services are still on at Stoughton churches, except virtually.
As one of most highly attended services of the year, local Catholic and Christian churches in Stoughton want congregations to know they can still celebrate the religious holiday.
In Stoughton churches are adapting to the Stay at Home Order by streaming sermons on Facebook and Youtube. Stoughton United Methodist church had a drive through Palm Sunday service and LakeView Church is having a parking lot service on Sunday, April 12.
Hub reporters reached out to local congregations and asked what they are doing for Easter Sunday. Below is a list of their responses.
Stoughton United Methodist Church
On Palm Sunday, SUM had a drive through service, where participants were able to pick up a holy week kit.
The kits included palm branches, communion elements and a top hat to celebrate Easter Sunday. The church gave out 40 kits and 10 extra communion sets were delivered to some people who are unable to leave their home.
Easter services for SUMC will premiere on their YouTube channel at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12. The 8 a.m. worship is a sunrise service and the 10 a.m. service will include a children’s time.
Stoughton Baptist Church
For Wednesday service Pastor Mark Weiss does a call out for prayer requests that are in the recorded services so members can still feel part of the congregation.
The Easter Sunday Service will be recorded and posted on the churches Facebook page.
Saint Ann Catholic Parish
Staff of Saint Anne’s Catholic Parish handed out palms for palm Sunday in the parking lot and invited people to display them outside of their house.
The church is open for people to pray, while abiding by social distancing standards.
St. Anne’s virtual church services for the Holy Week include 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 9; 1 p.m. on Good Friday, April 10 and 9 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12.
Christ Lutheran Church
Staff have organized two drive through services for Easter Sunday.
Beginning at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. guests can drive into the church parking lot and there is a platform near the entryway where the service will be performed. Members will be able to hear the service through an FM radio station, which will be announced at the service.
Staff at Christ Lutheran contacted the police department and are following COVID-19 protocol. Participants can not leave their cars and must have windows rolled up. There will be less than 10 people conducting the service and they are expected to follow social distancing etiquette.
Covenant Lutheran Church
The Easter theme for the Sunday service is “Keep Hope.”
Church members have placed yard signs around the city in hopes of spreading a message and a movement of hope. Pastor Sara Rabe asked the congregation to send photos of the ways they are keeping hope alive in the spirit of new life and a video will be compiled and shown during the service.
A digital worship service will be posted on CLC’s Facebook page.
Christ the King Community Church
There will be a virtual service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12.