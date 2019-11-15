Bully, peer mistreatment, cyberbullying and retaliation aggression are terms that swirl around schools and classrooms.
A community workshop coming to Stoughton next week aims to curb the communication and education surrounding peer mistreatment.
“Bullying Intervention and Communication Skills Workshop: Knowledge and Tools for All Parents,” is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Stoughton Area School District office, 320 North St.
The workshop is for parents and guardians of school aged children and interested community members.
“Bullying and other types of mistreatment impact student achievement and are harmful to young people’s social and emotional development,” a news release states.
This workshop will equip parents and guardians with knowledge and skills to respond effectively when they or their children witness or hear about mistreatment.
Through a series of hands-on activities, parents and guardians will learn how to use communication skills and strategies to encourage their children to talk with them about difficult issues.
Light refreshments will be served and there will be several door prizes.
Register for this workshop by going to stoughton.k12.wi.us and filling out the google form.
For information, email Anne Fimreite at anne.fimreite@stoughton.k12.wi.us or call 877-5511.