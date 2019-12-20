On Thursday, Dec. 5 the Partners of Stoughton Hospital held their annual Love Light Celebration in the Stoughton Hospital Bryant Health Education Center.
The event was well attended with many members from the community. Rev. Jack Finney gave the keynote address and spoke to the theme of “special gifts.” Finney encouraged all to give the gift of uninterrupted time with our friends and loved ones this holiday season and throughout the year. Violinist Katie Koza performed the song “Special Gifts.”
The Love Light Celebration marks the lighting of the Love Light Trees for “those we remember,” “those we honor” and “those whose military service we recognize.”
Proceeds from this year’s Love Light Celebration will provide equipment to the Stoughton Hospital Surgical Services Department, upgrades for the “Music and Memory Program” on the Geriatric Psychiatry Unit and funds for community education scholarships.
For more information visit stoughtonhospital.com.