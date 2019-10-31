Veterans Day – known formerly Armistice Day between the world wars – is Nov. 11 every year, in remembrance of the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
Around Stoughton, however, traditional ceremonies commemorating Veteran’s Day are set to begin on Friday, Nov. 8, when veterans will gather at Stoughton High School from 7:30-8 a.m. to greet students as they arrive for classes.
On Monday, Nov. 11, area veterans are scheduled to gather at Fox Prairie Elementary School for a short program starting at 10:40 a.m., including two minutes of silence, and the playing of “Taps.”
At noon, the Stoughton Area Senior Center will host its annual Veterans Day luncheon and tribute to area veterans. Veterans receive a complimentary lunch (non-veterans $5), though signing up in advance is required by calling 873-8585 by Nov. 7.