Stoughton hosted its annual celebration of the coffee break this weekend at Mandt Park.
The Coffee Break Festival, in its 22nd year, welcomed more than 750 people to try out different local and regional coffee brews, shop for locally made goods and peruse classic cars. Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint said the chamber sold 750 mugs and estimated a total attendance of 1,200.
Valentine Coffee Roasters, based in Milwaukee, received the Roaster of the Year based on votes by attendees. The other coffee brewers and roasters were Autumn Pearl, Cheesers serving Door County Coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts, Stoughton Hospital serving Berres Brothers, Just Coffee Cooperative and Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company.
A 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger, owned by Bill Waters, won the People’s Choice award among the 165 cars entered in the car show.