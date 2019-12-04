From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, reserve a spot or drop in at Green Road Pottery, 261 W. Main Street to make an elf or Santa out of clay.
The project can be completed by anyone, although youngsters may need help.
Crafting the elf or Santa can be done in 15-30 minutes. Another 15-30 minutes is needed to glaze your creation, which will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. You can drop in anytime during those hours for glazing.
You can make alternate arrangements to glaze your elf or Santa with Green Road, if needed. There will be many glaze colors to choose from. The finished work is durable and the color is permanent.
The project costs $5.
For more information, visit greenroadpottery.com.