The Stoughton Police Department is three weeks into the biannual “Citizen’s Academy” workshop.
On Thursday, March 12, 11 students participated in the defense and arrest tactics lesson where they learned how police handle difficult and often aggressive situations.
The course continues Thursday until April 23.
Sgt. Andy Johnson and Detective Brandon Hill led students through pepper spray, compliance holds and tasers. And students even had the opportunity to get tased at the end of the class.
Other lessons in the course including practice shooting at ranges and driving emergency vehicles. They will also learn how to collect and store evidence and meet K-9 office Ole.
Organizer Sgt. Patrick Frisch previously told the Hub, there is a combination of hands-on experience, as well as classroom learning.
A large part of the class is dispelling common myths about what police officers do, Frisch said.
“The important part of (the course) is we make contact with the people we serve,” he said. “We explain to them what we do and why we do things.”
The next class is about investigation, evidence and fire arm preparation scheduled for Thursday, March 19.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.