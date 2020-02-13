The Stoughton Police Department is offering a spring edition of its Citizen Police Academy Course.
The 10-week course gives participants an inside look at the police department using interactive experiences and lecture materials from experts. The academy is in its sixth year, and is usually offered in the fall, but the department is offering a second course this spring.
The class will start at 6 p.m. Thursdays, and run from February 20 to April 23. Registration is required and participants must be 18 years of age and older.
Students will practice shooting at ranges and driving emergency vehicles. They will also learn how to collect and store evidence.
Participants will meet K-9 office Ole and practice defense and arrest tactics.
Sgt. Patrick Frisch said participants have the option to be tased, something most police departments require of their officers. There is a combination of hands-on experience, as well as classroom learning.
A large part of the class is dispelling common myths about what police officers do, Frisch said.
“The important part of (the course) is we make contact with the people we serve,” he said. “We explain to them what we do and why we do things.”
At the end of the class, participants use all the knowledge they’ve learned over the 10 weeks to act out emergency scenarios. The scenarios are a surprise, and participants have to quickly act on their feet to find solutions.
Registration is required for the class. Participants will have to fill out an application and pass a background check.
For information, and to apply call the SPD at 873-3374 or email Frisch directly at pfrisch@ci.stoughton.wi.us.