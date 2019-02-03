If you’ve walked the halls of Stoughton Area High School within the last 20 years, chances are you’ve met this year’s Citizen of the Year.
Barbara Lowe, who has worked as an educational assistant at the high school since 1999, was nominated and selected as the Hub’s Citizen of the Year for her length of service in the community.
In addition to working at the high school, Lowe has volunteered at the Stoughton Opera House for more than 15 years, with the FFA Alumni since her son, Nicholas, joined the organization in 1995, and with numerous school district extracurricular activities for just as long.
She has also helped with the annual Madrigal Dinners since 1989, starting when her twin daughters, Melissa and Rebecca, were in eighth grade, and she sings in the choir at Stoughton United Methodist Church.
“It’s amazing how much students change from when they walk in as freshman and how they have blossomed and succeed when they are ready to graduate and go on to other things,” she said. “I’m a small part, it takes a village to raise kids.”
Lowe was nominated by Mary and Greg Onsager this year and last, as well as Jerry Wendt and Darlene Arneson in previous years.
“We met Barbara Lowe at Kegonsa Elementary School when our only child entered kindergarten in 1988,” Mary Onsager wrote. “Barb was the nurse’s aid and was out in the hallway welcoming and helping anyone new to the school.
“Yes, Stoughton is fortunate to have Barbara Lowe to make a positive impact on the quality of life of the high school students and the community as a whole,” she added.
Years of service
Lowe’s work doesn’t stop at the end of the school day.
At school, she’s an educational assistant in the library, where she helps students with homework and working with library materials, like books, magazines and Chromebooks.
“I’m on hand in case they need help with homework, though quite a bit of what they’re learning is way past me,” she said. “I try to help them succeed.”
While not at work, Lowe can be found ushering guests to their seats at the Stoughton Opera House, where she said she’s volunteered for nearly 20 years.
She started when a friend mentioned how the Opera House was looking for some ushers, and it got her thinking about how much she would enjoy being in a musical environment.
“I love music programs and I love coming here, it’s a gemstone,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to be here and see the shows and all the folks that come in, it’s a terrific thing to do and it’s one of my most favorite things.”
Her favorite performance was Herb Alpert, who is among her very favorite musicians. This last year, she said she really enjoyed Michael Perry’s performance.
Her time at the Opera House is shared with her husband, Michael, to whom she has been married for 47 years. She talked him into volunteering after he retired from Uniroyal, which brought the couple to Stoughton when he was transferred from an Indiana location in 1986.
The two volunteer together in other capacities, too. They began volunteering with the FFA Alumni when their son was in high school and was taking all of the agriculture classes he could.
She grew up on a farm in Monroe, and helping with the FFA while her son Nicholas was taking classes “felt like a farm family.”
“He jumped in and we jumped in after him,” she said.
And she didn’t stop after Nicholas graduated. She continues to volunteer with the group, whose work supports the school’s agriculture programs. The group awards scholarships to students who apply and qualify and they are a big presence at the Stoughton Fair, where, among other roles, they make purchases at the meat sales to help support the students in the FFA.
She also makes a really good cream puff, she said, while sharing how much she loves working in the FFA truck at events like Syttende Mai and the fair.
The FFA isn’t the only school group Lowe supports.
She and her husband have supported the Band Boosters, as Nicholas was in band. They also supported Music Boosters, when Rebecca and Melissa were enrolled in chorus. The duo were Norwegian Dancer alumni parents, as one daughter was a dancer, and then got involved with Stoughton sports because one of their daughters was a wrestling cheerleader.
Barb has been working with the Madrigal Dinner since 1989, and hasn’t stopped even though her daughters left school years ago.
“It’s a Christmas tradition with my best friend, we will set the tables, work in the kitchen and make hors d’oeuvres,” she said. “I haven’t missed one.”
Through all of her years of volunteering, Lowe said that the friendships she’s made and the bond she’s formed with students is one of the main reasons why she continues to volunteer after her children have left school and moved on and started their own families.
“I’ve formed wonderful relationships with Stoughton folks,” she said. “I’m here to support the kids so they can continue to grow and blossom.”