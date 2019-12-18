Christmas is just around the corner for Stoughton community members who celebrate the holiday.
The public is welcome to “Christmas for Stoughton,” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at The Lageret, 515 E. Main St.
The event website states the main event will start promptly at 6 p.m. and kids are welcome. Before the actual event begins, people are invited to enjoy a hot chocolate bar and other refreshments, music and family activities at 5 p.m.
There will be a separate celebration for kids which includes activities, a story, songs and “something meaningful” to bring home, the website states.
Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably.
While there is no obligation, there will be opportunities for attendees to donate to local causes. All proceeds will go to help those causes, the website states.
For more information about Christmas for Stoughton, or if you would like to RSVP, visit christmasforstoughton.com.
Click the “RSVP NOW” button on the home page of the website.