On Saturday, children smelled freshly grated ginger, tossed teaspoon of turmeric and sliced tomatoes at the Stoughton Public Library.
Together students, along with Children's Librarian, Amanda Bosky, stirred, chopped and measure to create an Indian inspired dish for a cooking class.
This is Bosky’s fourth cooking class at the library, which doesn’t have a kitchen. She uses instapots, rice cookers and other creative tools to make chili, caprese salads, Mexican dishes or Saturday’s feature a vegetarian Indian stew.
Bosky said she enjoys these cooking classes because the students can actually participate. She has them use a plastic knife to cut tomatoes and potatoes, they measure the spices and enjoy a sample at the end of class.
For more classes and events visit the library’s website at stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.