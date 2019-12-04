On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 7:30-10 p.m., the Stoughton Opera House will host Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas.
Since forming in 1985, the group has recorded 17 albums, performed thousands of concerts, including at the White House and the Olympics and has been nominated for Grammy Awards.
Director and front woman Joanie Madden – an Ireland flute and whistle champion – has curated an evening that includes a blend of instrumentals, vocals and step dancing.
Their show includes Irish songs, jigs, reels and slow airs. Centuries-old Irish music has been updated with new arrangements and renditions.
Performers include Joanie Madden (flute, whistles, harmony vocals), Mary Coogan (guitar), Mirella Murray (accordion), Kathleen Boyle (piano, harmony vocals) and Nollaig Casey (fiddle).
There are also special guests including County Clare songstress Kate Purcell, vocalist Don Stiffe and world class dancing from five-time world champion dancer David Geaney and champion multi-instrumentalist, singer and dancer Séamus O’Flatharta.
They’ve won recognition as the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and named Top North American Celtic Group by both America’s National Public Radio and the Irish Music Awards.
Tickets are $40.
For information and tickets, call the Opera House at 877-4400.