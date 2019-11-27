The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce is offering free treats during Small Business Saturday.
The treats are in conjunction with the yearly nationwide movement to shop at locally owned businesses, which is Saturday, Nov. 30, the day after Black Friday deals.
The Chamber plans to giveaway a map of downtown, reusable shopping bag and list of shops and restaurants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of S. Forrest Street and Main Street.
Organizers will provide free coffee and hot chocolate.
For information, visit stoughtonwi.com.