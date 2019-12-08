Hundreds of families turned out for the 27th annual Victorian Holiday Celebration.
The weekend consisted of the Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers performing through the streets of downtown, stopping at each business along the way to serenade shoppers.
Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center had three special events for the weekend including a documentary with which staff worked with the Norwegian Embassy in order to show for free.
Businesses offered special for their customers such as spirit sampling at All Through the House and elf sculpting at Green Road Pottery.
And to top off holiday shopping there were two large bazaar/craft sales including one at the Chorus Public House and the Second Chance Animal Advocates bazaar at River Bluff Middle School.
The annual Fire Truck Parade filled the Stoughton Fire Department. And the Tour of Homes fundraiser took place on Sunday.
