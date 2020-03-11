To celebrate International Women’s Day March 8, the traditional Sunday service at Covenant Lutheran Church was replaced by stories and songs to honor the women in the room.
Nearly 40 women volunteered to lead the service including singers, worship leaders, musicians and ushers – every aspect of the service was orchestrated by a woman, organizer Solveig Carlson told the Hub.
“The service was an affirmation of women,” Carlson said. “We do this so that we can empower the next generation of women to find their voice for justice.”
The highlight of the day, she said, was a story circle, where four members of the congregation told their stories to an audience of about 100 people.
Peou Pen talked about fleeing the Khmer Rouge in 1975 and finding a new home in Stoughton. Atsuko Trieloff remembered being a female athlete during Title IX, and Carlson spoke about the day she wore two different shoes to an international church conference.
Gloria Carpenter, who was unable to attend but later submitted comments to the Hub, grew up in a poor family with 12 siblings and didn’t feel valued, Carlson wrote. Carpenter had one outfit for school and one outfit for church and had to wash her underwear each night.
March 8, marked the 110th International Women’s Day. And although it is an unofficial holiday in the United States, CLC leaders thought it was important to celebrate sisterhood.
“I’ve invited these women because each of them has a story to tell, as do you,” Carlson said when she introduced the speakers.
Below are the stories the five women told at the service, with editing for brevity.
Peou Pen
Mine is a long story, but I’m gonna make it a little short. April 17, 1975, at 20 years old, the Khmer Rouge took over Cambodia. On that day I left the country – I didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye to my parents.
I came on a warship, with my husband, he was in the Navy at that time. I would stay over about a month looking for paperworks, a passport so we could get to the United States.
We stayed in Pennsylvania, a military base. We stayed there almost three months. Until September 1975, we found sponsors in Stoughton.
I appreciate them all. I want to say thank you to all of them who brought us here. Most of my children grew up here.
Atsuko Trieloff
When I was in elementary school, I remember how much I loved playing outside. My knees were always dirty and jeans always had holes. I loved to run, play ball and ride my bike. Best of all, I loved sports.
In middle school, along came the world of competitive sports. I distinctly remember the gym teachers and basketball coaches saying to me, “If you want to get better, play with boys.”
In the mid-late 70s, Title IX was just coming into the picture for much of my generation, and before that girls rarely had a chance to be a part of an organized event or skills based camps. Playing with the boys was our training because for them, they had those initial opportunities.
Some lucky girls got to take part in some of those camps, and I still remember who they are today.
Solveig Carlson
In 2009, I was one of 22 voting members at the National Church Assembly in Minneapolis. I was expected to be there because the agenda was on becoming a more inclusive church body and being more intentional on welcoming to our gay men and women.
In the midst of many presentations and much debate I was passed the green microphone. I had a chance to speak from my heart as the mother of a gay son. Later in the restroom, I noticed I was wearing two different shoes, one a leather sandal and the other a Croc. With no wiggle room to change – I wore them throughout the afternoon.
There is a parable or story in this oddity.
Two feet clad so differently, seemingly comfortable, not even limping. Yet the two together carry one body. If we look down at our feet we surely see differences; even the stones, the uneven ground become boulders or stumbling blocks.
Focused on feet, we will miss seeing the other travelers along the way. Or those we would encounter in adventures unknown. Our posture will be one of bent over and diminished, seeing only feet. We will not see the cross ways of Jesus who calls us to extend our arms in grace-filled embrace.
Gloria Carpenter
I so admire the women of today. They are strong and powerful, unlike my youth.
I was born on a farm near Sheboygan. Neither of my parents had much schooling. My father was a hired hand. With nine boys and four girls, our lives were a struggle.
We did have good teachers, and school was our best outlet.
By the grace of God, my siblings and I made it to have good lives, as adults.
Alyssa Christensen
Something that gives me spiritual fulfillment is helping with Sunday school and with Vacation Bible School.
I want to do Sunday school because I like Sunday school, and the teachers are really nice. I also like working with kids, and I plan to work with kids in the future. We are from two different congregations, but they can still play together.