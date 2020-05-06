The seventh annual Catfish River Music Festival has been cancelled.
The cancelation of the annual three-day free music festival and fundraiser for the Opera house was announced on Facebook Tuesday, May 5.
“Know that we aren’t giving up – not on the Opera House, not on music, not on our wonderful community, and not for one minute on the idea that cats and fish can live in harmony as part of one music festival experience,” the post stated.
The event, put on by the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association, has generated as much as $12,000 in the past for the opera house. Opera house director Bill Brehm said about 50% of those sales were through beer sales, and the other half through donations.
To make up for the loss in donations, SOH staff created a GoFundMe page: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/catfish-river-music-festival
Next year’s festival is expected to run over the July 4 weekend of 2021.