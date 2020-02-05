Lake Kegonsa State Park is offering a winter candlelight ski.
The event is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2405 Door Creek Road.
The 2-mile ski trail will be groomed for skiing and decorated with hundreds of glowing luminaries, according to a news release.
After participants finish the course, they are welcome to enjoy a bonfire with hot cocoa and baked goods sold by the Friends of Lake Kegonsa State Park.
This event is for skiing only, as hiking, snowshoeing and pets are not permitted on groomed cross-country ski trails.
For information, visit dnr.wi.gov