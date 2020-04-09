How to help

With the cancelation of Syttende Mai, now is the time for the community and the event leadership to look at ways to start replacing those incomes and evening out that economic impact, Darlene Arneson, president of the Sons of Norway Mandt-Lodge told the Hub.

Patrice Roe, Nordic Nook owner, said the Stoughton community should start brainstorming other events or ways to supplement the money for those area nonprofits and organizations.