The Syttende Mai that will never be
Although Patrice Roe knows she’ll miss out on quite a bit of revenue in her store when May 17 comes around, the Nordic Nook owner said what she and everyone will miss more is the pride the community feels of our town.
“On that weekend, I’ll bring out my Norwegian flag and fly it anyway,” Roe said.
But in the face of growing health concerns about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, Syttende Mai organizers decided they had to cancel this year’s celebration of Norway’s independence day.
The annual four-day event, which had been planned for May 15-17, is the biggest by far of the hundreds of Stoughton area events that have been canceled over the past month. Stoughton’s Syttende Mai generally brings in around thousands people from all over the world, and the only known way to prevent the spread of the virus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, is to keep people from interacting physically, which is now known as social distancing.
The cancellation appears to be the first in the community’s history, as octogenarian members of the Sons of Norway Mandt-Lodge could not recall it ever happening, Darlene Arneson president of the Norwegian heritage nonprofit told the Hub.
In 2019, nearly 20,000 people came to Syttende Mai and 658 participated in the run/walk, as the Chamber sold 5,100 Syttende Mai buttons to support the festival. Shutting that down is expected to have a huge impact on area businesses and nonprofits that depend on the extra revenue they bring during that weekend.
That includes Main Street shops, hotels, restaurants and vendors, as well as the FFA, Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge, Three Gaits, Stoughton Area Youth Soccer and Stoughton Youth Hockey.
John Elvekrog, co-chair of the food stand for Stoughton Alumni FFA, said the popular cheese curd and cream puff stand sells roughly 6,000 cups of cheese curds and 2,500 creampuffs in two and a half days during Syttende Mai, with a line that can be up to 100 people deep. That weekend brings around half its sales and profits for the year, he said.
Elvekrog, who has helped run the food cart for 17 years, said canceling the event is the best option, given the possible health risks. Even if it weren’t canceled, he predicted the lingering effects of COVID-19 would prevent people from coming, anyway.
Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events director Callie LaPoint said she monitored the status of local events and the continued coverage of COVID-19 for several days in mid-March before the Syttende Mai executive team made the call March 24.
“Given the unknowns of hitting virus peak and when it would be safe, it was decided that canceling was the only option,” she wrote to the Hub in an email.
LaPoint said rescheduling the event was not an option because, in addition to having a connection to the date, it would conflict with out events like the Taste of Stoughton in June, Stoughton Fair and Catfish River Music Festival in July, Coffee Break Festival in August, Art Walk in September and Wine Walk in October.
Roe, who has watched the celebration from Nordic Nook’s window at 176 W Main St. for 19 years, said the Scandinavian gift and apparel store sees an increase in revenue for the entire month of May, as people prepare for the event, buying Norwegian jewelry and bunad accessories.
The event is an international draw, as well, with guests visiting from around the world to observe Stoughton’s celebration of Norwegian culture.
Each year during Syttende Mai, Nordic Nook staff lay out a guest book for customers to sign. Roe said she has at least 10 guests books full of thousands and thousands of signatures from people all over the world.
And in the tradition of hearty Norwegians, people come no matter the weather.
“I’ve seen it when it’s poured down rain and people are still happy to be there. When it is cold and snow is in the air and people are happy to be there. Or when it is 90 degrees people are happy to be there,” Roe said.
Arneson of the Mandt Lodge, said it is difficult to imagine a spring without Syttende Mai. The group has three booths during the festival, and Arneson is also involved in Stoughton FFA. She and her husband John were elected King and Queen in 2013.
The lodge sells baked goods, meals and bingo on Syttende Mai weekend; requiring around 20 volunteers during the busiest shifts to keep up with the demand.
“Everyone always jokes that I don’t allow any of the Sons of Norway’s members to leave during Syttende Mai. That can’t go visit their grandkids or anything,” Arneson said with a laugh.
She found one silver lining – with her birthday May 15, and her middle son’s May 13, this year will be the first time in many years they will actually be able to celebrate, rather than preparing for the festival.