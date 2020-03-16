When someone doesn’t speak English, two common reactions involve people speaking more slowly or even louder.
Both behaviors occur in “The Foreigner,” the most recent theatrical production at the Stoughton Village Players theater.
The one main difference: The supporting characters only think the main character Charlie Baker can’t speak English — but he really understands everything they’re saying. That’s where the fun begins.
SVP will perform the over two weekends, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for both March 19-21 and March 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22. It will be performed at the SVP theater, 255 E Main St.
Friday and Saturday tickets are $15, and Thursday and Sunday tickets are $13. Tickets are available at stoughtonVillagePlayers.org or at the theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturdays.
In the play, Englishman Charlie Baker (Allen Ebert) is brought to the Meeks Fishing Lodge and Resort in Tilghman County, Georgia. Baker needs to get over a family situation and just wants to be left alone. To accomplish this, his friend, fellow Brit Froggy LeSueur, cooks up a plan to tell everyone that Baker doesn’t speak English.
Lodge owner Betty Meeks (Gail Shearer) is enthralled with this exotic person and wants to know all about him, his country and their customs, none of which exist. A guest at the hotel, Ellard Simms (Kevin Forster) decides to teach Baker English and have him teach everyone his language, which also doesn’t exist.
Intrigued with this “foreigner” for very different reasons are the Rev. David Marshall Lee (Matthew Korda) and his fiancee, Catherine Simms (Abigail Hindle).
Owen Musser (Bryan Royston) lives in town and isn’t too happy with this stranger upsetting his big plans and lets him know it. In turn, everyone uses Charlie as a confessor, sounding board and emotional dumping ground, since he supposedly can’t judge or respond.
The plot contains revealed secrets, relationship issues, lodge ownership disputes and attitudes about those different from us that add to the craziness of this farce building towards a big ending. Other characters in town are played by Fred Trotter, Trygve Haglund and Sharon Cybart.
The set was designed by Katy Freye and built by Jeff Horton. The character costumes, created by Mary Onsager and Patty Becker, help complete the scene.
Sam D. White directs a lively, fast-paced show with comedic moments and an underlying message of treating people the right way.
For information, visit StoughtonVillagePlayers.org or call 205-8480.