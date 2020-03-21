Stoughton Yoga will offer a free, two-part yoga class from 11 a.m. to noon March 24 and 31 at 900 Ridge St. at Stoughton Hospital.
The Kundalini yoga course will teach an exercise called Kirtan Kriyam, which has been shown to reduce stress levels and increase brain activity and memory function, according to an event description on Stoughton Hospital’s website.
The course will have participants given a log to record their daily short exercises performed between classes.
No prior experience is required.
For more information, visit stoughtonhealth.com and search Kundalini or call 873-6611.