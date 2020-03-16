The Madison College Big Band and three local bands will perform at the Upbeat on Main Jazz fundraiser March 19.
The event, hosted by Stoughton High and River Bluff Middle schools, will benefit the band boosters, which support Stoughton Area School District bands.
It will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 154 W. Main Street at the Chorus Public House.
Local bands performing are the SHS’ JazzKor and Jazz Ensemble, and the RBMS Jazz Ensemble.
Refreshments and desserts will be provided.
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/36821. For information, call 695-3667.