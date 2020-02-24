Stoughton High School postsecondary undergraduates or high school graduates are eligible for up to $12,000 in scholarships through the Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation scholarship program.
Candidates must have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate and must be enrolled or plan to enroll in undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply, according to a press release from Scholarship America, which administers the program.
The release states preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college, or are currently enrolled in college.
The application postmark deadline date is Wednesday, April 15.
SHS is one of 10 Wisconsin community high schools eligible for the scholarship.
The Bryant Foundation has chosen to offer the program in all Wisconsin communities where Nelson Industries had manufacturing locations, which includes Stoughton, where the corporate headquarters was located until the company was sold in 1998, according to the Scholarship America website.
For an application, visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/bryantfoundation. For information on the program, call Scholarship America at 507-931-1682.