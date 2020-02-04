The Stoughton Public Library is celebrating the new Book Nook where patrons can find gently used books for a discounted price.
The official grand opening for the display is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, on the mezzanine level.
The prices are: $2 for hardcover, $1 for paperback, $1 for teen’s books and $1 for children’s books.
There will be treats and lemonade for patrons as they browse the new Book Nook to discover their favorite titles. There will also be mystery gift bag drawings in three categories: children, teen and adult. Winners do not need to be present to collect their prize.
Previously, the Friends of the Library would hold two book sales each year. But in November, the organization started a permanent Book Nook which has already been successful, Claudette Higgins, FOL secretary, said.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people already that they love that the (book nook) is there all the time,” Higgines said.
The books come from outside donations, St. Vincent De Paul and books that the library can no longer use.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.